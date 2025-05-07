Crest Nicholson brings history to life at Swanland Primary School
Among the finds were a rare coin dating to August AD 353 and a bow brooch, indicating the likely presence of a high-status individual. These artifacts were unearthed during pre-construction archaeological investigations, which led experts to identify the site as a probable Romano-British farm settlement from the 3rd to 4th century.
Vanessa MacNee, Sales & Marketing Director for Crest Nicholson Yorkshire said: “We were delighted to be able to visit Swanland Primary and give the children a chance to engage directly with artifacts that bring Swanland’s history to life and spark their imaginations about what life was like in the past.”
“To keep the theme of history going we are now working with the school to get the children to create items for a time capsule which they will help bury at Cygnet View later this year!”
Hannah Stephenson, Head Teacher of Swanland Primary School added: “The children were really excited and interested to find out about the finds in their village from the Roman times. They thoroughly enjoyed the assembly and are now planning what will go in their time capsule that will be buried in Cygnet View.”
Charlie Puntorno, Archaeology & Heritage Manager at MAP Archaeological Practice said: “It has been great to work alongside Crest Nicholson, not only at site level which allowed us to further our understanding of Roman Swanland, but also to impart some of that knowledge to the local school children who really engaged with the subject.”
Cygnet View is located on the outskirts of the village of Swanland, East Riding of Yorkshire and just a short drive from nearby towns and the vibrant city of Hull. Prices start at £350,000 for a three bedroom, £390,000 for a four bedroom and £495,000 for a five bedroom home.