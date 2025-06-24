Crest Nicholson brings the beach to school in Swanland, East Riding
The sandpit is part of the school’s initiative to promote outdoor play and learning, supporting children's physical activity while also enhancing their emotional wellbeing and social skills. The children have had great fun in the sand pit, taking part in ‘beach days’, sandcastle competitions, and plenty of digging, burying, and discovering!
Hannah Stephenson, Head Teacher at Swanland Primary School said: “The children absolutely love the new sandpit that has been installed on our school field. It has been such a busy play area ever since. They can't wait for their turn each week to go and build sandcastles and dig tunnels and the physical, creative and social benefits have been fantastic.”
Vanessa MacNee, Sales & Marketing Director for Crest Nicholson Yorkshire added: “We’re delighted to have installed a sandpit at Swanland Primary School and to hear how much the children are enjoying it. Supporting local schools is just one of the ways we aim to make a positive impact in the communities we build in across Yorkshire.”
Cygnet View is located on the outskirts of the village of Swanland, East Riding of Yorkshire and just a short drive from nearby towns and the vibrant city of Hull.