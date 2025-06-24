Local housebuilder Crest Nicholson has helped bring the beach to children at Swanland Primary School by installing a giant sandpit on their playing field on behalf of its nearby Cygnet View development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sandpit is part of the school’s initiative to promote outdoor play and learning, supporting children's physical activity while also enhancing their emotional wellbeing and social skills. The children have had great fun in the sand pit, taking part in ‘beach days’, sandcastle competitions, and plenty of digging, burying, and discovering!

Hannah Stephenson, Head Teacher at Swanland Primary School said: “The children absolutely love the new sandpit that has been installed on our school field. It has been such a busy play area ever since. They can't wait for their turn each week to go and build sandcastles and dig tunnels and the physical, creative and social benefits have been fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vanessa MacNee, Sales & Marketing Director for Crest Nicholson Yorkshire added: “We’re delighted to have installed a sandpit at Swanland Primary School and to hear how much the children are enjoying it. Supporting local schools is just one of the ways we aim to make a positive impact in the communities we build in across Yorkshire.”

Crest Nicholson brings the beach to school in Swanland, East Riding