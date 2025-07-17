Crowds flock to special centenary celebration for local bus depot

Local people from across the region have gathered, in large numbers, to make 100 years of one of our most historic bus depots.

On Saturday 12 July, Stagecoach East Midlands’ Grimsby Depot opened its doors and welcomed people in, free of charge, to celebrate its centenary year - as it was founded in 1925.

Visitors were able to enjoy the vintage buses on show, free vintage bus rides, memorabilia on display, fun and games for the kids, music of the era, and great food.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “We really enjoyed celebrating Grimsby Depot’s centenary – it is a proud moment for us and we were delighted to have an opportunity to throw open the doors and show everyone what we do – and to make sure they could have a great day at the same time!

Grimsby Depot open day

“At Stagecoach, we always say that we ‘plan for the future’, but the centenary really goes to show how well the bus professionals who came before us put their own plans together, that today – 100 years later – Grimsby Depot remains an integral part of our local community and developing the local economy, just as it did all those years ago. It was wonderful to be able to celebrate that fact.”

Did you know? 1925 was the year that the television was invented, that the Statue of Eros in London was temporarily removed from Picadilly Circus (it was returned in 1931), and that Alfred Hitchcock produced his first (silent) film, The Pleasure Garden; Stanley Baldwin was Prime Minister and King George V was on the throne.