Customer nominations result in 80 Huddersfield carers receiving awards

Customers of a Huddersfield-based homecare company have helped mark its 10th anniversary by recognising the carers who go above and beyond in assisting their customers to remain in their own homes in Kirklees.

Caremark Kirklees held its annual Carer of the Year awards in June – coinciding with the same month it was established in 2015.

Using comments from its customers, the company invited the 80 carers who were nominated to come to its head office in Armitage Bridge to listen to what people said about them and to receive a certificate, pin badge and pen.

The prizes were handed out over two sessions with the new Mayor of Kirklees, Cllr Liz Smaje, performing the honours in the morning and David Glover, Chief Executive of Caremark Ltd, handing them out in the afternoon.

Mayor of Kirklees, Cllr Liz Smaje, speaks at the awards ceremony.

All the nominations were then used to determine the overall carer of the year, as well as several special awards, including those for long service.

The Carer of the Year award went jointly to Christine Goregore and Donna Porter, who both have made a big impact since joining Caremark two years and one year ago respectively.

One of Christine’s customers said: “Christine is an excellent carer and always calls in with a smile and conversation.”

One customer said of Donna: “We have never ever come across a carer like Donna. She is one in a million and always goes the extra mile for which we are extremely grateful.”

David Glover, Caremark MD (left) with Caremark Kirklees Directors Fiona and Duncan Smith and carer of the year winner Donna.

Christine said: “I am so grateful to my customers for nominating me. I love them like my own family and am honoured to receive this award.”

Donna said: “It’s really overwhelming and totally unexpected but to hear so many nice comments about myself was lovely. I love my job.”

A special ten-year long service award was given to Oskana Shimon, who has been with the company from day one.

She said: “It’s always been a great company to work for because they listen to and value their staff. It’s been a privilege to be here for the whole ten years.”

The carers with their awards

Cllr Smaje said: “Each day, Caremark staff step into homes, not just with professional skill but with kindness and humanity and on behalf of everyone at Kirklees I want to say thank you.

“The best care providers see customers not as cases but as courageous warriors in their fight for health and the carers at Caremark Kirklees are in their corner supporting them in that fight and making their lives a great deal better.”

David Glover said: “Hearing the comments made by customers is so humbling and its clear the carers are making a difference to so many people’s lives.”

Duncan and Fiona Smith, Directors of Caremark Kirklees, said: “We were delighted to be able to hold our 4th annual awards in the same month we started providing our homecare services in Kirklees ten years ago.

Christine and Donna with their awards.

“It’s been a fantastic decade remove of success and growth but none of this would have been possible without our amazing carers who go above and beyond every single day to provide high quality care to our customers.