Cutting edge Imaging Suite opens to enhance diagnostic testing within South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) is proud to announce the official opening of a state-of-the-art Imaging Suite, marking a major step forward in the Trust’s commitment to enhancing patient care and diagnostic services.

The occasion was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony performed by Mayor Ros Jones CBE, alongside Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive at DBTH, and senior members of the medical imaging team. Representatives from the Trust’s construction partners, project delivery team, and clinical teams also attended and received a tour of the completed facility.

The new Imaging Suite is aiming to deliver 80,000 diagnostic procedures in the next year for the Montagu CDC service and opens to patients from 24 March 2025, significantly improving health outcomes for patients across South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw.

Adding to the celebrations, a charity that provides relief for emergency situations and public sector events, the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) attended to offer their support. The RRT provided a pop-up stand with refreshments to recognise and reward staff for their patience and cooperation during the construction phase.

The £16.8 million investment marks the completion of the Montagu Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) development, which began in 2021. Initially operating its medical imaging services from mobile units, the CDC now boasts a fully integrated Imaging Suite complete with purpose-built MRI and CT scanning rooms, an ultrasound suite, and a welcoming reception area for patients.

The imaging suite provides a more accessible and efficient diagnostic experience, reducing waiting times and improving treatment pathways and complements the existing Endoscopy Suite, which joined the service in late 2023.

The Montagu CDC provides additional services to those offered within Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospital, offering patients increased choice. In addition to medical imaging and endoscopy, it hosts cardiorespiratory, blood testing, and recently it introduced fibro scanning and dermoscopy procedures. Plans are currently underway to introduce a local Cardiac MRI pathway later this year, expanding diagnostic options for the community.

The new Imaging Suite represents a significant change in the way DBTH provides healthcare, offering increased options in addition to those held within busy acute hospitals to offer care in a more convenient location for patients.

Also at Montagu Hospital, a new gymnasium is being constructed to enhance the Trust’s stroke rehabilitation service. The gym will be equipped with the latest robotic technology, offering cutting-edge rehabilitation support to help patients regain their independence following a stroke.

Mayor Ros Jones CBE, said: “The imaging suite is a fantastic addition to our local healthcare services. I am proud to be part of today’s opening ceremony and look forward to seeing the positive difference it will make for people within our communities.”

Sara Elliott, Head of Medical Imaging at DBTH, said: “The Imaging Suite is a fantastic asset for the medical imaging service. We are proud to have recently recruited an additional 10 radiographers and six administrators to support the service and have invested in our future workforce by training 11 apprentices through the Trust’s degree apprenticeship scheme.”

The Trust has recently completed several major infrastructure projects, representing an investment of over £100 million in improvements across Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI), Bassetlaw Hospital, and Montagu Hospital—one of the most significant investment programmes in DBTH’s recent history.

These developments align with the Trust’s long-term vision to modernise and redevelop its services, creating a state-of-the-art healthcare environment that better meets the needs of both patients and colleagues.

Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive at DBTH, said: “The Imaging Suite is a prime example of how we are transforming healthcare by providing care in the best environment for patients.

“The Trust is in the early stages of exploring further opportunities, including partnerships with Doncaster Council, NHS Doncaster and Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS FT to deliver ‘health on the high street’ schemes. If approved, this initiative would see more services provided in community settings, making healthcare accessible and convenient for patients.”