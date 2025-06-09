Cygnet Social Care services host sports day

A Leeds social care service recently brought the Wild West to West Yorkshire with a saloon-style themed sports day that united residents with learning disabilities and autism from across the region for a day of fun and fitness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Woodhouse Hill, Cygnet Social Care Supported Living Service in Leeds is an 18-bed service which enables adults with mental health needs, learning disabilities and autism, to live more independently.

The fun-filled event took place on 22 May and saw neighbouring Cygnet Social Care services in West Yorkshire take part in a series of games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Flower, Deputy Home Manager at Cygnet Social Care Supported Living Service in Leeds, highlighted the success of the saloon-style sports day.

Everyone enjoyed dressing up in Western-themed clothing.

He said: “All of the residents that attended really enjoyed the day. It was great fun and really important for our service users here to meet their peers at our nearby Cygnet Social Care services. It’s vital that residents get to socialise with others and this event was a fun way to do that.

“The sports day really gave everyone a great sense of community. It also gives residents a big day to look forward to and involving exercise is beneficial for their health.”

Residents from Cygnet Social Care Supported Living Service in Leeds hosted visitors from Kirkside House and Lodge, Norcott House and Lodge, and Outwood, which are all Cygnet Social Care residential services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All residents then took part in a series of sporty activities which included an egg and spoon race, a sack race, penalty shoot outs and wheelchair racing.

Service users participated in a variety of games.

Both staff and service users at the Cygnet Group services dressed up in Western-style clothing, a theme picked by the residents. There was also a BBQ and ice cream to enjoy in the sunshine whilst taking part in a quiz and a game of bingo.

Alice Fincham-Dukes, Service Manager at Outwood, a residential service located in Horsforth, emphasised the success of the sports day.

She said: “It was a great day. Some of our residents at Outwood can find large groups challenging at points, but they really enjoyed being around other Cygnet Social Care residents. It was wonderful to see our Outwood residents taking turns, engaging in games and building connections in a lively and supportive environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad