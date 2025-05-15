Danforth Care Homes and Celebrity Chef Theo Michaels Launch ‘Around the World’ Cookbook in Aid of Age UK

Danforth Care Homes is celebrating a year-long partnership with celebrity chef Theo Michaels with the launch of the Around the World e-cookbook – a culinary project driven by the creativity of Danforth Care Homes residents in aid of Age UK.

Throughout the past year, Theo Michaels has travelled across all homes in the Danforth Care Homes family, collaborating closely with residents and kitchen teams to co-create international menus.

Each home selected a country, and Theo worked hands-on with residents to develop authentic, tailored dishes that now feature in the Around the World cookbook.

David Burgess, a resident at Barton Manor care home in Wisbech, said, “It was such a wonderful experience to be part of something so different.

Theo Michaels at Sid Bailey care home in Rotherham

“Cooking with Theo was such a treat — he really listened to our stories and made us feel like we were part of something special. Seeing our recipes in a real book is something I never thought I’d do at my age!”

The inspiration for the project came directly from Danforth’s residents and staff, whose love for food is regularly showcased through popular pop-up restaurant events.

To mark the official launch of the cookbook and the next phase of Theo’s partnership with Danforth, Theo will be visiting Primrose House Care Home in Brough on Tuesday 20th May for a special event.

The event, open to community members, will include a tasting of international canapés featured in the book and the unveiling of the new culinary initiative focused on home-grown, seasonal produce called Ground to Plate.

‘I have worked with Danforth Care Homes for over a year now and their incredible chefs consistently create unique dining experiences for residents. I’m looking forward to the ‘ground to plate’ initiative throughout summer 2025 where residents will grow their own products to create tantalising meals.’

Kate Desmond, the Managing Director at Danforth Care Homes, added, ‘It’s been great to see our residents sharing their memories and exploring different cuisines, bringing their ideas to life through food.’

The Around the World e-cookbook will be available from 23rd May on the Danforth Care Homes website. Proceeds from downloads will be donated to Age UK, supporting the wellbeing of older people across the UK.