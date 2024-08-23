Staff members Darren and Mick have celebrated a combined 20 years of service at Maple Leaf Lodge care home. Their commitment and passion have truly made a difference to the lives of our residents.

Darren, your 10 years of putting the residents at the heart of everything you do has truly made a difference to each one of our residents. Your sense of humour never goes unnoticed.Mick, your 10 years of ensuring residents are living in a safe environment has truly made a difference. Allowing residents to help maintain the home and garden mean the world.Darren and Mick, always sharing humour, compassion, and unwavering dedication making you invaluable members of the Maple Leaf family.Here's to many more years of your incredible service!