Data names Yorkshire second most sought-after retirement location in UK

Yorkshire has been named one of the most sought-after locations to retire to in the UK, offering affordability, friendly communities, and access to vibrant cities and stunning countryside.

McCarthy Stone, the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, combined its own findings with the latest data from Google Trends to paint a picture of the most popular locations and what makes them such desirable places to retire to. It comes as research shows around 4.3 million of those of retirement age would consider moving from their existing property.

Pipped to the post by Kent, Yorkshire featured second on the list ahead of Hampshire, Devon, and Essex. Its top three ranking is unsurprising given that Yorkshire was recently hailed as one of the best places to visit in the world, alongside other world renown destinations including Mauritius, Madagascar and French Polynesia.

Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, cultural heritage, and popular cuisine, England’s largest historical county is never short of things to do or see, with the magical Dark Skies Festival and Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta just two examples of what to expect from its lively events calendar.

McCarthy Stone has several retirement communities in Yorkshire, including Springs Court in Cottingham, Westwood Manor in Beverley, Scoresby View in Whitby, Matcham Grange in Harrogate, and Summer Manor in Burley in Wharfedale.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, says: “For many, retirement offers people a chance to reassess life priorities and make the most of their later years while they can remain as active and independent as possible. For others, it’s about moving nearer to friends or family and ensuring their loved ones are nearby should they need a helping hand. One thing’s for sure – with retirement comes a need for change and often the need to downsize or relocate. I think the mix of locations featured in our top ten list really highlights that people are seeking interesting and varied places to live to suit their needs. Yorkshire is a great example of this, with its undulating dales and peaks, golden sandy beaches, and iconic culinary scene.”

Louise continues: “Whatever the reason for downsizing, we are constantly monitoring the most searched-for locations on our website to ensure that we can respond to market demand and ensure that we build suitable retirement accommodation in the right places for those aged 65 plus.”

“Given that McCarthy Stone estimates that around £516bn1 in equity is being held up as downsizing remains unfeasible for almost three million retirees due to a lack of suitable housing stock being available to meet their needs, this highlights the importance of building retirement communities in the best possible locations,” adds Louise.

The full list by McCarthy Stone is as follows:

The UK’s top ten most sought-after locations to retire to:

1. Kent

2. Yorkshire

3. Hampshire

4. Devon

5. Essex

6. Dorset

7. Somerset

8. Surrey

9. Tyne and Wear

10. Cheshire

Kent came out top thanks to its picturesque landscapes, historic towns, and proximity to both the coast and London. Meanwhile, Hampshire and Devon’s coastal charm earned them third and fourth place, while Somerset came in seventh for its stunning architecture, closely followed by Surrey with its historic villages.

McCarthy Stone specialises in creating purpose-built retirement communities that encourage homeowners to live happier, healthier lives. Its Retirement Living Plus developments, such as Springs Court, Westwood Manor, and Matcham Grange,are designed to meet the specific needs of the over 70s, while its Retirement Living developments, including Scoresby View and Summer Manor, exclusively cater for the over 60s.

Each of its developments offer an all-important blend of stylish accommodation, superb communal spaces, and great amenities and transport links nearby to ensure homeowners can get the perfect balance of peace of mind, coupled with flexible support services to help them maintain their independence as they move through life in retirement.

Many McCarthy Stone developments also offer the Shared Ownership Scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of retirement living without committing to the full purchase price.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.