David Wilson Homes launches exclusive luxury apartments for sale at Hesslewood Park in Hessle
Situated on Jenny Brough Lane, the new one and two bedroom apartments are located at Saunders House in the heart of the development, and are available in three impressive designs including The Malbury, The Somerby and The Aldingham.
The apartment building will comprise 12 apartments across three-storeys with each home including an open-plan kitchen and living area, spacious bedrooms, plenty of storage and a dedicated parking space.
Prices for the apartments start from £125,000 for a one bedroom and £145,000 for a two bedroom apartment. David Wilson Homes also has a selection of three and four bedroom homes currently available with prices ranging from £230,000 to £378,000.
Hesslewood Park is in the ideal location for semi-rural living with countryside views surrounding the development, yet a short drive from road networks connecting buyers to Lincolnshire, Beverley and Hull. Locally, buyers can reach Hessle town centre in just five minutes where they will find a range of amenities.
Sarah Hanna, Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes’ Hesslewood Park development, said: “Hesslewood Park is one of our most popular developments in the county, so we’re excited to have launched our luxury apartments to reach an even wider range of buyers.
“Saunders House will be our one and only apartment building at Hesslewood Park, so with just 12 available we’re sure they will receive great interest from commuters and first-time buyers alike.”
For further information on David Wilson Homes new luxury apartments at Hesslewood Park please visit https://www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/dev001868-hesslewood-park/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.