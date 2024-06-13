DCLT supports veterans for Armed Forces Week

Military veterans from across Doncaster are being offered free access to one of the city’s top health and wellbeing facilities during Armed Forces Week (24-29 June 2024).

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) is opening up Askern Leisure Centre’s new wellbeing suite during the week free of charge to any veterans who think they may benefit from the opportunity to keep fit and active and meet new people.

The wellbeing suite offers a low intensity power-assisted exercise circuit providing a full-body workout that is safe for all adult age groups and abilities but with a specific aim to support active aging and those with long-term health conditions stay healthy.

Sessions are coached by an expert team of qualified fitness instructors in the suite that includes a seated 12-station circuit and takes approximately 45 minutes to complete. As group sessions, the workouts also provide an opportunity for attendees to socialise and meet new people.

Michael Hart, chief executive of DCLT, said: “We know the sacrifices made by all those who have served our country and Armed Forces Week is a time when everyone comes together to show our appreciation for these efforts. Here at DCLT, we wanted to mark the occasion and felt offering out the free sessions at our new wellbeing suite at Askern Leisure Centre was a great way for veterans from across the city, whatever level of fitness they are at, to come together to support each other to keep fit and active and meet new people.

“In addition, as a small thank you to our Reserve Forces we were honoured to welcome a group of reservists to Aquapark Doncaster at Hatfield Activity Centre earlier this month to recognise Reserves Day and to show that all their efforts are also very much appreciated.”

Armed Forces Day takes place on the last Saturday each June, falling this year on 29 June. It is a chance to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community from currently serving personnel to Service families, veterans and cadets.

It also marks the culmination of a week of celebrations, beginning on Monday 24 June, when the public show their support and appreciation for the Armed Forces community and includes Reserves Day (26 June), which provides the country with an opportunity to recognise the work of Reserve Forces.

In Doncaster, the week will be kickstarted with a Raising the Flag ceremony outside the Civic Office on Monday 24 June at 12noon for any members of the public who would like to attend.