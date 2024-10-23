Deal so good makes for a spookily delicious half term

With the October school half term approaching, parents looking to take their children out for a meal can head to Marco Pierre White’s Hull-based restaurant, where they can feed the kids for free.

Available at Marco Pierre White’s Steakhouse Bar & Grill at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel on Ferensway, younger diners can tuck into two courses that have all the hall marks of one of the UK’s greatest chefs ever.

Jack Dennett, food and beverage manager said: “We’ve ran similar offers during other holidays throughout the year and are always popular.

“Marco’s philosophy on eating out is about simple, authentic food, served in a great environment with a relaxed atmosphere. We serve classic, recognisable dishes that sit perfectly with his ethos of casual, authentic and affordable dining with plenty of choice for younger diners.

“For mums and dads, it’s a nice way to take the kids out and enjoy a meal together. It’s also great for younger diners to be eat out in a grown-up restaurant. It teaches them how to behave in an environment away from home where there are other people so is a great experience.

“And to be treated like a grown up always goes down well.”

* The offer applies to under 12s and includes either a starter and main or main and dessert with every full paying adult main off the à la carte menu.