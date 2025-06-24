Deangate Care Home’s veterans join Barnsley’s Armed Forces Day parade
The elderly residents were invited by Barnsley Council in recognition of the care home’s ongoing work supporting the town’s veteran community.
They paraded in front of a packed crowd lining the route from New Street and Cheapside to The Glass Works Square.
Among them were Army veterans Bill Dyson, 84, and John McCarthy, 92, and RAF veterans Maurice Churchouse, 95, and Bill Curtis, 93.
RAF, Army and Merchant Navy veteran Bill Guest, 97, was also in attendance, alongside Land Army veteran Sheila Johnson, 97, who served at Bletchley Park.
Following the parade they were treated to afternoon tea at Barnsley Library, hosted by Barnsley Mayor Cllr David James Leech.
The afternoon’s entertainment included classic wartime songs performed by Novel Voices and the Barnsley Library Singing Group.
Rachael Addy, activities coordinator at Deangate Care Home, said: “It was such an emotional and proud day. Our residents were honoured to be included and deeply moved by the kindness and appreciation shown to them. Seeing the smiles on their faces as the crowds clapped was something none of us will forget.”
Deangate Care Home, part of the Hill Care Group, achieved Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF) status last year, an award launched by the Royal British Legion (RBL), Royal Star & Garter (RSG), and the Veterans Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA).
The parade was the latest in Deangate’s ongoing mission to honour and support its veteran residents, following a well-attended VE Day celebration at the home earlier this year.