Dedicated care professional honoured among Ilkley’s most outstanding business leaders
Samuel Harrop, Registered Manager at Right at Home Ilkley, Keighley & Skipton, was handed the Rising Star Award at the Ilkley Business Awards, held at the Craiglands Hotel on March 7.
He was recognised for playing a pivotal role in shaping Right at Home’s success since he joined the organisation in December 2023.
The judging panel was particularly impressed by Samuel’s commitment to excellence in homecare, his outstanding leadership skills, and his dedication to improving the lives of clients and caregivers alike.
Paresh Mistry, Managing Director at Right at Home Ilkley, Keighley & Skipton, said Samuel’s passion for innovation, staff development, and community engagement has made a “lasting impression on both clients and colleagues”.
“We are absolutely thrilled to see Samuel receive this well-deserved recognition,” Paresh added.
“His dedication to excellence and leadership, and his commitment to making a real difference in people’s lives embodies the values of our organisation. This award is a testament to his hard work and the positive impact he has made.”
Collecting his award, Samuel, 33, said: “It is an honour and a privilege to have received this award on behalf of Right at Home Ilkley. I would like to thank my team for all their hard work in supporting our wonderful clients and making a meaningful difference to their lives every day.”
Samuel’s achievement highlights the growing recognition of the home care sector’s essential role in the community.
Right at Home Ilkley, Keighly & Skipton provides care and support for older and disabled adults in their own homes. Services range from companionship and personal care to specialist dementia care, complex clinical care and 24/7 live-in care.
