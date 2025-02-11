Dementia or simply old age? Yorkshire care homes share advice

As part of a nationwide initiative, four care homes across Yorkshire are sharing valuable advice regarding dementia and living well with the condition.

Care UK’s Chapter House, Chocolate Works, Harcourt Gardens, and Mayfield View are sharing the advice as part of The Big Dementia Conversation, a nationwide initiative designed to show people how to better understand common symptoms and live well with the condition.

While general awareness of the condition has improved, data from Care UK shows two thirds of people who have a relative living with dementia (62%) initially put their symptoms down to old age. Many Brits remain unaware of the ways older people can lead meaningful lives with the condition, prompting Care UK to relaunch its Big Dementia Conversation for the second year running.

Each home offers a range of care, including specialist dementia care, providing a safe and friendly environment for residents affected by the condition to live well. The local community is being signposted towards new resources that Care UK has made available as part of The Big Dementia Conversation.

A local care home is taking part in a nationwide initiative to help raise awareness of dementia

In addition to these, the Yorkshire community can also visit a newly launched online advice hub. The hub includes in-depth conversations with families of people living with dementia, as well as expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists to learn how to reduce the risks and symptoms of the condition.

Robert Hall, Home Manager at Chapter House, said: “Awareness around dementia has come on leaps and bounds in recent years, and yet some hard-to-dispel myths remain.

“While there’s no cure for dementia, there are ways to prevent and manage some of the symptoms, which can in turn enable people to lead fulfilling lives after a diagnosis. Care UK’s Big Dementia Conversation is an incredibly important campaign that will help a lot of people and is something that we’re proud to be raising awareness of.”

To support people who may be experiencing symptoms of dementia or their loved ones, Care UK has set up a free helpline and advice hub. To find out more, please visit: careuk.com/bigdementiaconversation