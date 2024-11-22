Dewsbury care home donates over 200 ‘Winter Warmers’ to local community group for the homeless

Residents, staff and family members of Ashworth Grange care home have donated over 200 ‘Winter Warmer’ mug gift sets to Dewsbury Community Cares, supporting vulnerable people in the area during the colder months.

The gift sets comprised of a mug, sachets of hot drinks, soups, sweet treats and warm socks to make the winter weather a little easier for those who don’t have a permanent home.

The ‘Winter Warmers’ were individually wrapped by Ashworth Grange staff, residents, friends and family members, and hand-delivered to Dewsbury Community Cares.

92-year-old Ashworth Grange resident, Ann Cornthwaite, commented, ‘I was always brought up helping others, and this was such a kind thing to do. We managed to donate so many ‘Winter Warmers’ and it was a lovely activity to do together too.’

Ann wrapping a gift

A volunteer from Dewsbury Community Cares, Michelle Hainsworth, said, ‘Throughout the year we help the homeless and anyone in need, and without the support of compassionate people, we couldn’t offer this support.

‘These gifts are going to bring so many smiles to so many people. Thank you to Ashworth Grange for your donations, which are sure to make this Christmas extra special for those less fortunate in our community.’

Sharon Troy, the Home Manager at Ashworth Grange, added, ‘Our residents really got behind this initiative and put so much care into wrapping each gift.

‘At Ashworth Grange we are always looking for ways in which we can support our community, and it’s been a privilege to give a helping hand to such a worthy group on our doorstep.’

Donating the gifts to Dewsbury Community Cares

To find out more about Ashworth Grange, email [email protected] or call 01924 869970.