Display at The Ridings shopping centre challenged stereotypes during Learning Disability Week

Not-for-profit support provider Dimensions called on the local Wakefield community to challenge how they think about people with learning disabilities and autistic people during Learning Disability Week with an interactive display at The Ridings shopping centre.

Taking place on 20th June, the 'Do You See Me' installation included displays of the life stories of people living within the local community who are supported by the organisation. Those featured in the display were at the centre on the day, giving them the chance to share their passions, opinions, and plans for the future with members of the local community, and shift stereotypes which may provide a limiting view of what they are capable of.

Azrab Mohammed, Emma Fraser and David Smith are all supported by Dimensions and have played a key role in bringing the event to life. They said: "We have all come together to discuss, plan and prepare for the Do You See Me event. This has gone very well. We have shared our experiences in the hope for a more inclusive future. We are here now, and we want to be seen."

With recent research by Dimensions revealing that 72% of people with learning disabilities and autistic people have felt ignored by society because of their learning disability or autism, and only 37% of those surveyed thinking that they get the same opportunities as everyone else in society, there has never been a more important time to talk about how we can create change.

'Do you See Me' installation at The Ridings Shopping Centre

Imagined and driven by those featured in the display, Dimensions invited local businesses and other social care providers to attend, with the aim of engaging passersby and raising awareness of the importance of people with learning disabilities being ‘seen, heard and valued’, which fit with the theme of this year’s Learning Disability Week.

Sylvia Williamson, Quality Improvement Coach – North Region at Dimensions, said: "From listening to the people we support, it is clear they want more opportunities to get together, be seen, heard and given more platforms to help influence not only Dimensions but beyond.

Working alongside the people we support to create this event has been a highlight for me. They have been such a creative team, who have worked really hard to pull the event together. They have demonstrated great ambition not just for themselves and this event but for their peers and for all people with learning disabilities.