Dive into summer fun at Junction 32’s new beach experience

Junction 32 is thrilled to announce the arrival of a vibrant, free, family-friendly beach experience this summer, as well as its annual Function @ The Junction

Yorkshire’s beloved shopping destination, Junction 32, is transforming into a seaside haven, providing an unforgettable free experience for visitors of all ages. From Thursday July 25 to Friday August 30, visitors will be able to enjoy a fantastic beach experience, complete with deck chairs, buckets and spades, and parasols.

Located by Marks and Spencer the large beach will have a dedicated beach attendant between 10am to 4pm ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm.

Alongside the beach, visitors can also expect deck chairs, buckets and spades, parasols and a fun ‘Face in the Hole’ photo opportunity – all paying homage to the traditional British seaside experience.

Adding to the coastal atmosphere, an independent ice cream van will be stationed next to the beach throughout its duration, offering delightful treats for the entire family.

What’s more, Junction 32 are also inviting the local community to join the Junction 32 team for the second annual Function at The Junction on Saturday, July 27, from 10am to 4pm, outside M&S. This community event brings together local charities and groups to share information and support available in the area, including Age UK and Yorkshire Fire Service. Alongside musical performances throughout the day, the Phoenix Squad will be on site for the day providing children with the opportunity to join their Jedi School and learn first-hand the ways of the Force.

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: “Whether you're looking to relax in a deck chair, build sandcastles with the kids, or wanting to become a bonified Jedi, Junction 32 has something for everyone this summer. It’s the perfect spot to unwind and make summer memories with family and friends, all while shopping for your summer wardrobe at our lovely stores.”