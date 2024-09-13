Top 50 accountancy firm DJH have announced that they are taking on the Three Peaks challenge to raise money for charity.

A team of 48 from across the group will be taking on three of the best-known hills in the Yorkshire Dales National Park on the 28 September, to help raise vital funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

After the triumph of their Go Joe Movement Challenge in June, where the firm successfully raised £1,000 for The Alzheimer’s Society through moving and exercising regardless of fitness level, taking on the Three Peaks is the latest DJH charity initiative.

With keen walkers across the group, training has already begun, with organised walks within offices and weekend hikes taking place in the lead up to the big day, where DJH will cover 24.5 miles and climbing a total of 5,200ft.

Speaking about the challenge, James Beardmore, Chief Operating Officer, said, “This challenge isn't only to test ourselves both mentally and physically, we're also aiming to raise funds and awareness for the amazing work of Macmillan Cancer Support, a charity chosen by the team themselves as one close to their hearts.

“Getting out and about also does wonders for the mind,” Hayley continued, “so fingers crossed we’ll be fortunate with the weather. We know this is not an easy task and is our toughest fundraising challenge yet, but with the support of the team, family and friends, we will be able to make a difference to those who are affected by cancer.”

Karen Borowski, Director from their Huddersfield office who will be taking part in the challenge added, “I’m really looking forward to the challenge and to also get to know members of the team outside of the office. There’s a great mixture of ages, fitness levels and departments who are taking part so it will also be a great networking opportunity whilst getting our steps in and raising money for a wonderful cause!”

DJH are aiming to raise £15,000, with all profits going to this fantastic charity, helping them continue to provide their services to millions of people with cancer in the UK.