Dogs in Yellow Day: Giving Anxious Dogs the Space They Need
It was started in 2022 by Sarah Jones, whose own dog, Bella, became anxious after a frightening experience. The aim is to help dogs who need extra space feel safe and respected.
Dog owners across the UK are encouraged to put yellow accessories on their dogs, such as harnesses, leads, or bandanas. This is a sign to others that the dog needs space and should not be approached without permission. By recognising these signs, we can help reduce stress for anxious dogs and avoid making their fears worse.
Many pet professionals, trainers, and vets are supporting the day by sharing advice and information. Dog owners can also take part by sharing photos of their dogs wearing yellow on social media using#DogsInYellow, helping spread the message.
Sarah Jones spoke about this important topic on The Yappy Hour podcast—you can listen to her episode here: https://yappily.co.uk/ep-2-practical-tips-for-sensitive-dogs-with-sarah-jones-of-my-anxious-dog-and-the-dogsinyellow-day/
By supporting Dogs in Yellow Day, we can all help create a kinder, safer world for dogs who need a little extra understanding.