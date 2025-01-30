Dogs Trust Leeds asks dog lovers to head outdoors to help homeless hounds

As memories of Christmas fade along with our commitment to New Year’s resolutions, Dogs Trust Leeds is asking dog-lovers to set themselves a fresh challenge by putting their best foot - or paw - forward to support dogs in need.

Dogs Trust Leeds is launching its ‘99k for Canines’ challenge, encouraging dog-lovers to head out on a sponsored stroll in February to help make sure dogs at the rehoming centre get everything they need until they find their forever homes.

Kelly Walker, Manager at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: “The 99k for Canines challenge is a fun, flexible and totally free way to support Dogs Trust dogs, as well as making sure you get out and about in the cold days of February, with or without a four-legged friend.

“You can complete your 99k as quickly or as gradually as you like at any location you fancy, from the beach to the back garden! If your canine companion fancies joining in, that’s fantastic, but no worries if not, all you need is a love of dogs and a desire to help those who have found themselves without a family of their own.”

99k for Canines takes place across February.

To sign up, head to https://events.dogstrust.org.uk/event/99k-for-canines-2025.