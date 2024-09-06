Dogs Trust Leeds issues urgent rehoming appeal for Teddy, the little dog looking for a lot of space

Dogs Trust Leeds has urgently issued an appeal for a permanent home for a lovely six-year-old Terrier Crossbreed who is seeking his forever home.

With his time in temporary foster care coming to an end, Teddy the Terrier is due to be returned to Dogs Trust Leeds rehoming centre this week. Sadly, Teddy doesn't cope well in a kennel situation, so the centre staff have launched an urgent rehoming appeal to find him a forever home.

Due to his previous experiences, Teddy can bark and get very anxious at the sight of other dogs and is looking for a forever home which will allow him to be free of the stress and worry of running into other dogs.

Teddy may not like other dogs, but is friendly with everyone who he meets, and he doesn’t just want you to himself, he wants the entire street! Because of his history of anxiety, Teddy is in the unique position of looking for a home and surrounding area where he is the only dog around.

In his current foster home, Teddy loves a fuss and has proven himself to be fun and interactive. Although he doesn’t like to spend time with other dogs, Teddy loves to be driven to rural walking spots away from other pooches where he can have a long sniff and explore.

Emma Wakefield, Manager at Dogs Trust Leeds said: “We’re issuing this urgent appeal as Teddy is a truly wonderful dog but sadly doesn’t cope very well in kennels.

“He may be a little worried by the big wide world, but once he's in a good routine and he's settled in his surroundings he is a wonderful dog to be around. Once he finds the right home, away from the other dogs who make him anxious, he will be a sweet and affectionate companion. If you are looking for a friendly, fluffy buddy and don't mind putting in some good training work initially, you might be a great match for our little Teddy.”

Teddy may be able to live with older teenagers, who will understand that he may need time to settle in and understand his new lifestyle.