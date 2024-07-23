Donation boosts bed charity coffers

Homebuilder Redrow has awarded £2,550 to bed charity Zarach following the launch of new show homes in Leeds.

Redrow’s latest development in Leeds, Centurion Fields, will eventually feature 200 three and four-bedroom homes.

In 2022 Redrow made a pledge to Zarach’s ‘Every Head A Bed’ initiative, to provide funds with every new show home bedroom opened in Yorkshire. This is the seventh donation the company has made and will fund a further 17 bed bundles.

During the launch of the three new show homes a cheque was presented to Zarach’s Ellie McGrath. The donation will go towards purchasing bed bundles to support children and their families who are living in poverty. The bundles consist of a bed, bedding and pyjamas.

John Handley, MD at Redrow Yorkshire, Zarach's Ellie McGrath and Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow

Ellie said: "This donation will provide another 17 bundles. That is 17 children lifted out of bed poverty. Each of those children now has a much greater opportunity to engage in school life, and a chance to break the cycle of poverty. Thank you Redrow."

Zarach was started in 2017 by Leeds deputy head teacher Bex Wilson and officially founded as a charity in 2018.

Steve Jackson, sales director for Redrow (Yorkshire), said: “This is our second donation within two months and our seventh overall in Yorkshire. We are very proud to have made another monetary contribution of this size to such a fantastic charity.

“The team at Zarach work hard to provide a much-needed service to children and families across Yorkshire. We will continue to support and spread the word about this wonderful charity.”

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, presents a cheque for £2,550 to Zarach's Ellie McGrath.

The homes at Centurion Fields will be among the first Redrow homes in Yorkshire to feature the developer’s new Eco Electric specification. It uses air source heat pumps to generate heating and hot water, in place of a traditional gas boiler, complemented by underfloor heating to the ground floor.

The Stratford Lifestyle, Cambridge and Harrogate show homes and a new customer experience suite are open to the public.

For further information visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/centurion-fields-leeds or call the sales team on 0113 5375931.