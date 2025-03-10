Doncaster Deaf Trust to host inspirational deaf role models for Sign Language Week 2025

Doncaster Deaf Trust is set to celebrate Sign Language Week 2025 with a series of exciting events for pupils, students, and the wider community.

The Trust will welcome three deaf role models who have broken barriers in their respective fields, offering pupils and students an opportunity to learn, engage, and be inspired.

During Sign Language Week - which runs from March 17 to 23 - the events will feature visits from two Doncaster Deaf Trust Ambassadors, Scott Garthwaite (known as 'Punk Chef'), and professional cricketer Umesh Valjee, MBE. They will be joined by veterinary nurse Julie Beckett, each sharing their personal journeys and demonstrating their professional skills.

"Sign Language Week provides a wonderful opportunity to celebrate Deaf culture, raise awareness about British Sign Language, and showcase the incredible achievements of Deaf professionals," said Natalie Pollard, British Sign Language manager at Doncaster Deaf Trust.

Scott Garthwaite at a previous visit to Doncaster Deaf Trust

"We're thrilled to welcome these inspirational role models who demonstrate that deafness is no barrier to success."

On Tuesday, March 18, Scott Garthwaite will launch a series of new BSL videos in the Trust's newly opened Parker's Café, share his journey in the hospitality industry, and deliver cooking demonstrations for both students, and pupils.

Umesh Valjee, a professional cricketer, will visit on March 19 and 20, sharing his experiences in professional sport alongside former student William Baxter, from the Yorkshire Disability County Cricket Club. Umesh will also demonstrate cricket coaching skills to college students and school pupils.

Julie Beckett will round off the week on Thursday, March 20, speaking about her journey as a veterinary nurse and the challenges she faced. Julie will visit the Animal Care Department at Communication Specialist College Doncaster and will lead interactive activities in the Deaf Education Centre.

In addition to these inspiring sessions, the Trust is hosting several community events in Parker’s Café, the former Eastfield’s Restaurant.

Doncaster Junior Lawyers Division - BSL Night - Wednesday March 19, 5:30pm-7pm. A social event where members will receive Deaf Awareness tips, learn BSL basics, and participate in interactive games.

Get Involved - BSL - Thursday March 20, 5pm-6:30pm: A drop-in session for community members and businesses interested in learning BSL or Deaf Awareness. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the team and find out more information about courses and training.

“The events aim to inspire Deaf students and pupils while promoting greater understanding of deaf culture and the importance of British Sign Language throughout the wider community,” added Natalie.

For further information about Doncaster Deaf Trust visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk