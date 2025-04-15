Doncaster man’s remarkable recovery inspires others

John Houghton, a 46-year-old Peer Mentor at Aspire Drug and Alcohol Services in Doncaster, is celebrating 13 years of sobriety this month. His extraordinary journey from consuming 19 litres of white cider daily to becoming a beacon of hope for others in recovery is a powerful testament to the strength of the human spirit and the importance of community support.

John’s story begins with a seemingly happy childhood as part of a military family living around Europe and UK. However, hidden trauma from his early years set him on a path of alcohol misuse that escalated through his teenage years and into adulthood. By his early thirties, John’s drinking had spiralled out of control, with his addiction hidden behind the facade of a stable career and family life.

”I was heavy drinking for almost 20 years, my daily routine had continued to involve secretly drinking two bottles of white cider, just to get started before my wife returned home from work,” John recalls. “I thought she didn’t know about this, and would then either continue drinking at home throughout the rest of the night or go out to the pub to drink more. I thought I was hiding it well, but it was taking a toll on everyone around me.”

The turning point came when John’s wife gave him an ultimatum to seek help or risk losing everything. With the support of his father, who devised a plan to help him quit drinking, John took his last drink on a Monday morning exactly 13 years ago, this week. That moment marked the beginning of his recovery journey.

John Houghton, Peer Mentor at Aspire Drug and Alcohol Services.

Since then, John has rebuilt his life in remarkable ways. He reconciled with his wife, adopted a daughter, and discovered a passion for fitness, losing six stone through boxing and gym work. Though life brought further challenges - including a divorce - John continued to thrive, later becoming a biological father despite previous fertility issues.

In 2019, John married Theresa, and he is incredibly grateful for her unwavering love and support throughout his journey. He believes that if it weren’t for her caring presence, his story might have ended very differently.

Today, John is dedicated to helping others overcome addiction. As a recently graduated Peer Mentor with Aspire Drug and Alcohol Services in Doncaster, he uses his lived experience to support those battling substance misuse. “I believe that if I can do it, anyone can,” he says. “Recovery is possible, no matter how dark things may seem.”

Andrea Vincent, Service Manager at Aspire for RDaSH said: “This is an incredible story of how people with substance misuse issues can turn their lives around. I’m so proud of what John has achieved. We have so many other success stories too. Help is available to Doncaster residents experiencing these issues, please call us for support.”

John and Theresa Houghton

For help, advice, and support, the team at Aspire offers an open access service, allowing anyone experiencing substance misuse issues to simply walk in and speak to the team at Rosslyn House, 37 Thorne Road, Doncaster DN1 2EZ. Alternatively, you can call 01302 730956.

Tim Young, Chief Executive of The Alcohol and Drug Service, shared his thoughts on John Houghton’s remarkable journey:

“John’s story is a powerful illustration of both the devastating impact of substance misuse and the extraordinary potential for recovery. It demonstrates that, with determination, the right support, and access to resources, it is possible to reclaim your life and thrive.

“Peer Mentors like John bring invaluable lived experience to our services, offering unique insights and empathetic support to those navigating their own recovery journeys. We are thrilled to have John as part of our team, helping individuals facing challenges with a variety of substances to find hope and a path forward.”