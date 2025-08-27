Doncaster midwives to climb Snowdon in memory of beloved colleague

A team of Doncaster midwives will climb Snowdon in memory of their much-loved colleague, Karen Ann Graham, who passed away aged 50 after a three-year battle with leukaemia.

On 6 September, 22 friends, family and colleagues – including her partner, Jon Richmond, and son, Charlie Graham – will take on the 1,085m ascent.

They aim to raise £4,000 for the Haematology Ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI), where Karen chose to receive her end-of-life care.

Karen had spoken of climbing Snowdon herself but was unable to. As a tribute, her loved ones will complete the challenge in her honour.

Midwifery Team completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

Jon, Karen’s partner of 18 years, said: “Karen was a very kind and generous person who was loved by many people.

“She had a very close-knit group of friends, and it’s no surprise to me that they’ve come together to do this in her memory.”

Affectionately known as ‘Kazza’, Karen dedicated 30 years to her role as a Maternity Support Worker at DRI, where she is remembered as a passionate and caring professional who ‘always gave 110%.’

Friend and Community Midwife, Zoe Greenall, said: “Her passion for her job was massive. She only ever saw the good in everyone.

Karen Ann Graham

“She worked many extra hours. Even on her final working day she was so happy to go that extra mile to support one of our ladies.”

Outside of work, Karen loved long walks with Jon and their eight-year-old beagle, Barney.

In May last year, Karen joined 23 colleagues to complete the gruelling 24-mile Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge, raising over £10,000 for blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan

Zoe said: “Kazza was advised it wasn’t safe to hike to the peak but that wasn’t going to let that stop her.

“The courage and determination she showed was immense whilst still receiving treatment.”

Last summer, her 22-year-old son, Charlie, graduated from university, and Karen showed incredible strength to be there on his big day.

Zoe said: “Her pride and joy was her golden boy, Charlie. Kazza battled so hard through her treatment to ensure she was the proudest mum at his graduation.”

Now, the midwives will fulfil their promise to Karen and raise funds for the team who cared for her.

Zoe said: “We promised we would do this climb for her. In true Kazza style, she wasn’t going to let us get away with it and told all the staff we were completing it.

“The staff [on Ward 18] are all amazing. They go above and beyond not only for their patients but for the family and friends too, so Karen wanted to give something back.”