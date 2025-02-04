Doncaster Rovers and Crown Hotel Bawtry announce Platinum Partnership

Doncaster Rovers FC and the Crown Hotel Bawtry are enhancing their long-standing partnership by announcing that the venue has become the club’s official hotel partner as well as a Platinum partner of Club Doncaster’s 100Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crown Hotel is a leading luxury hotel set in the heart of Bawtry. Its 77 stunning bedrooms offer luxury, style and comfort. The venue boasts an array of dining options and its modern bar is a popular choice with hotel guests and visitors to Bawtry alike.

Doncaster Rovers Head of Commercial, Gaynor Waddington said: “We have a fantastic relationship with the team at the Crown & Bawtry Hall and we are delighted that they are now our official hotel partner as well as a prestigious Platinum partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been a pleasure to see the hotel go from strength to strength, and their support of Club Doncaster has been unwavering for several years. We are looking forward to continuing to work with Craig and his team as we enter the new phase of our partnership.”

Representatives from the Crown Hotel Bawtry at Doncaster Rovers FC

Craig Dowie, Managing Director at The Crown Hotel Bawtry & Bawtry Hall, commented: “We could not be prouder to be continuing our partnership with Doncaster Rovers FC into 2025, and upgrading to Platinum membership of the prestigious 100Club shows our ever-strengthening bond.

“We have worked closely with Gaynor and Suzanne in the commercial team over the past few years and have been extremely impressed with the business opportunities that have been created for us in Bawtry through sponsorship, marketing, branding and 100Club networking. It was a delight to upgrade our Crown Bawtry Box last year which has hosted many corporate hospitality companies and opened the doors for us to do business with them.

“The Crown Hotel Bawtry and Bawtry Hall are independent local venues, employing local people and supporting local business. Our partnership with DRFC enables us to cement this and spread the word about all things Bawtry and Doncaster and keeping it local by also hosting DRFC events within our venues and promoting the club locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad