Doncaster teaching assistant celebrates qualifications to become an interpreter

A specialist teaching assistant at Doncaster School for the Deaf has passed their exams and is now a fully-fledged British Sign Language (BSL)/ English interpreter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heather Greensmith, from Hull, one of the dedicated specialist teaching assistants at the school, has completed a prestigious Postgraduate Diploma with Merit in British Sign Language/English Interpreting, from the University of Central Lancashire.

Driven by a passion for British Sign Language (BSL) and a deep commitment to deaf education, Heather initially joined Doncaster School for the Deaf after completing her Level 3 BSL. Her motivation stemmed from a desire to use and develop sign language skills while facilitating communication and education in a deaf-friendly environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The school has been incredibly supportive throughout my educational journey," said Heather.

Heather Greensmith

"The staff team has been consistently encouraging, providing motivation and confidence that enabled me to pursue this qualification."

The journey to becoming an interpreter was a natural progression, inspired by interactions with deaf staff, children, and experienced professionals within the school. Immersion in deaf culture and the supportive educational environment played a crucial role in developing advanced communication skills.

Jane Goodman, head of the school said: “We are extremely pleased to have been able to support Heather throughout her studies. It is always encouraging to see our staff develop additional skills that benefit our pupils and their careers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster School for the Deaf continues to demonstrate its commitment to professional development and inclusive education by supporting staff in achieving their career aspirations. This achievement highlights the school's dedication to excellence in deaf education and communication.