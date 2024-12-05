Double Award Success for Dearnevale Care Home in Milestone Year

Dearnevale care home near Barnsley, is celebrating a double achievement during Exemplar Health Care’s 25th anniversary year.

The home’s senior nursing team has won the prestigious ‘Palliative/End-of-Life Care Award’ at the Great British Care Awards, while Clinical Nurse Manager Jayne Ottewell has been honoured with a Silver Award for Outstanding Services to Social Care, presented by Professor Deborah Sturdy CBE, Chief Nurse for Adult Social Care.

The ‘Palliative/End-of-Life Care Award’ recognises Dearnevale’s senior nursing team for their commitment to providing exceptional end-of-life care.

Under the leadership of Home Manager Helen McGowan, the team worked tirelessly to implement the Gold Standards Framework, ensuring the home meets the highest national standards.

Dearnevale team at GBCAs

Helen praised her team’s dedication:

“They have ensured everyone is equipped to provide excellent end-of-life care tailored to the needs and wishes of the people we support. Their work has transformed our approach, supporting both residents and their families during one of life’s most difficult stages. It is a privilege to provide this level of care, and this recognition is a testament to their exceptional efforts.”

In addition, Clinical Nurse Manager Jayne Ottewell was honoured with a Silver Award for her 18 years of outstanding service.

Reflecting on her time at Dearnevale, Jayne shared:

“It feels like a family here. Everyone works together to prioritise the needs of our service users. My favourite memories are many, but two stand out: helping one person fulfil his dream of going on a cruise holiday and accompanying another resident to Buckingham Palace. Moments like these remind me why I love what I do.”

Dearnevale’s accolades build on its outstanding reputation, including accreditation from the Huntington’s Disease Association and a perfect 10/10 rating on carehome.co.uk.

The home celebrated its achievements with a special community event as part of Exemplar Health Care’s 25th-anniversary celebrations. Residents, families and colleagues came together for a day of fun, including games, cake and reflections on the home’s history.

Opened in late 2005, Dearnevale stands on a site steeped in local history. Once home to a working farm with a farmhouse and outbuildings, the land served the area’s rural community for generations.

Now, 18 years on, Dearnevale continues this legacy of service, providing essential care and support for adults living with complex needs arising from mental health conditions and neurological disabilities such as Huntington’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

Helen McGowan reflected on the milestone:

“Celebrating 18 years of Dearnevale alongside Exemplar Health Care’s 25th anniversary has been incredibly meaningful. These awards highlight our commitment to making every day better for the people we support and creating a welcoming and supportive community.”

Resident, Robert Pugh added: