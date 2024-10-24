Double marathon in support of brother living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy

On Saturday 21 September, Nathan Franklin, 31, and his friend Tom Grassby, 31, from Leeds, ran 53 miles – the equivalent of two marathons.

The pair set themselves the challenge of running from Leeds to Hull to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK, the leading charity for more than 110,000 people in the UK living with one of over 60 muscle wasting and weakening conditions. Inspired by Nathan’s younger brother, Jack, 28, who lives with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, they raised £7,378 and completed the run in 12 hours 5 minutes.

Explaining the motivation behind the challenge, Nathan Franklin said: “I’ve run the London Marathon for Muscular Dystrophy UK before as well as a half marathon in Madrid with some mates and a marathon in Seville. But following those and seeing what Kevin Sinfield did for MND really inspired me to do something bigger with the goal to raise more money for Muscular Dystrophy UK.”

Fundraising for Muscular Dystrophy UK and increasing awareness of muscle wasting and weakening conditions is important to Nathan as his brother Jack lives with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare progressive condition which causes his muscles to weaken. Now 28, Jack was diagnosed 25 years ago, aged three.

Nathan with his brother Jack

“Jack is great to spend time with – funny and very strong willed but doesn’t take himself too seriously. Thanks to having 24-hour care, he’s been able to move into his own place and studied at Leeds Beckett University. He loves playing computer games and watching films as well as going to sports events. In fact, he missed coming along on the day of our challenge to support us as he got a better offer of tickets to see Anthony Joshua! But I knew he was there with us in spirit. I wanted to do this for him but also everyone else living with a muscle wasting condition so that they can get the support they need.”

Running from Leeds to Hull was Nathan’s idea and then his friends Tom Grassby and Josh Harland agreed to join him. Unfortunately, Josh was unwell and unable to run on the day, so it was down to Nathan and Tom to complete the challenge.

“I wasn’t sure I could match Kevin Sinfield’s 7 in 7 marathon challenge!” said Nathan. “So, the first idea was to run three marathons in three days. But then the idea came to run from Leeds – where I live now – to Hull, which is mine and Tom’s home city, and where my brother and parents still live. It seemed like a tough challenge, but something that was achievable and meant something.

“It was great to be able to train and do the challenge with Tom and Josh, and it really meant a lot that they joined me. We all met at university in Newcastle and lived together during our time there. We remain close friends and now all live in Leeds. It was unfortunate that Josh was ill for the run but he’s planning to do the distance in the coming weeks, and I know we’ll all look back on the experience fondly.”

Supported by friends and family along the way, Nathan and Tom completed the 53-mile run from Leeds to Hull in 12 hours 5 minutes. “There were a few points when we were struggling,” said Nathan. “But we had a laugh and pretty much stuck to the pace we planned. We couldn’t have done it without the help and support of our wives and friends and family. They were incredible.”

Susanne Driffield, Regional Development Manager at Muscular Dystrophy UK said: “We’re so grateful to Nathan and his friends for taking on this incredible Leeds to Hull double marathon challenge. Thanks to fundraising like this, we can continue to provide support to those who need it, and fund groundbreaking research to improve understanding of muscle wasting conditions and accelerate new treatments.”

Support Nathan and his friends’ Leeds to Hull run at www.justgiving.com/team/leedstohullrun