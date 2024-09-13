Dr Hilary Jones supporting Yorkshire high street test campaign to reduce dementia

Good Morning Britian’s Dr Hilary Jones and Sheffield audiologist, Lilly Demirezen, are helping to raise awareness of a free test that can help people across Yorkshire reduce their risk of dementia, and raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society charity.

New research has revealed that 97% of adults surveyed across the region are unaware of the lifestyle change scientists say is most important for reducing our risk of dementia – tackling midlife hearing loss.

In the run-up to World Alzheimer’s Day on 21 September, the Love Your Ears campaign is raising awareness of the link between midlife hearing problems and the risk of developing dementia, while donating money to the Alzheimer’s Society for every free hearing test booked at Hidden Hearing clinics across Yorkshire.

Lilly Demirezen an audiologist at Hidden Hearing’s clinic in Sheffield explained:

Dr Hilary Jones is supporting the Love Your Ears campaign in high street clinics across York

“People who develop hearing problems between the ages of 40 and 65 have been found to have an increased risk of developing dementia in later life. Mild hearing loss doubles the risk; a moderate loss triples it; and severe loss increases it by up to five times.”

Dementia, including Alzheimer’s, is the health condition most of the adults surveyed in Yorkshire for the Love Your Ears campaign said they are most concerned about developing as they get older.

More than 1 in 3 (37%) listed dementia as their top health concern – a far higher number than those concerned about stroke (21%), bowel cancer (21%), diabetes (9%), osteoarthritis (10%), breast cancer (15%) or lung cancer (11%).

Yet only 3% were aware that addressing hearing loss and wearing hearing aids when you need them can significantly reduce your risk of dementia.

Sheffield audiologist Lilly Demirezen is helping to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society

According to latest figures, half of adults aged 55 and over and 80% aged over 70 in the UK have hearing loss and age-related hearing problems can start well before your fifties, as Lilly Demirezen explained:

“Age-related hearing loss can start as early as in your 30s or 40s. The signs often develop slowly over time, making them difficult to notice. Often its family and friends who notice a change in our hearing first. Knowing what signs to look out for and adding a hearing test to the ways in which we look after our mind and body as we get older can help us to hear better and reduce our risk of dementia.”

To book a free hearing test and support the Alzheimer’s Society, visit www.hiddenhearing.co.uk/hearing-loss-dementia

5 early signs of hearing loss to be aware of:

Midlife hearing loss is the most significant dementia risk according to a recent Lancet report