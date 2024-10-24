Dragon Boat Race teams raises over £19,000 for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice

Teams representing businesses from across West Yorkshire joined forces with a plucky team from Wakefield 25th scouts and family teams to raise £19,264 for West Yorkshire based Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice in the charity’s annual Dragon Boat Race at Pugney’s County Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teams of 16 paddlers, and a drummer to keep the rhythm, raced along a 250-metre course on the lake, cheered on by hundreds of spectators. A super tight final saw all 4 finalist teams finish within 2 seconds of each other, but the winning team after a day of cheerful competition was The Dragon Hunters team from Castleford’s Hunter Safety Group.

Team Maci, who finished second overall, also won best fancy dress for the second year running ! The fastest race time on the day was achieved by Forget Me Not trustee Harvey Stead’s team, “Leodis High-Kings” and a trophy for most money raised on the day was awarded to Mace Group.

Vicky Lough, the event organiser at Forget Me Not said

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

25th Wakefield Scouts Oarways Prepared team warm up1

“Our Dragon Boat Race is always a special day and this year was no exception. Pugney’s was full to bursting with all the teams and spectators who came to show their support. Only 10% of Forget Me Not’s income comes from the government or the NHS, so events like this are absolutely vital to our work with babies and children living with life shortening conditions and their families across West Yorkshire.

We wanted to give a special mention to our youngest team today from 25th Wakefield Scouts. They managed to come up with the corniest team name “Oar-ways prepared” and they entertained us all practising their strokes on dry land. I’m told all the scouts who took part will get a dragon boat badge, which is a new one on me! It would be oar-some to have some more scout teams next year…”

“Huge thanks to all the businesses, groups and families who took part and to Polyseam Ltd who sponsor the whole event. Polyseam’s support means that every penny of the £19,264 raised on the day can go towards supporting local children and families.”