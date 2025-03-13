Dream job alert: Could you be Hoseasons’ Chief Relaxation Officer?

Hoseasons, the UK’s leading self-catering holiday brand is seeking a Chief Relaxation Officer (CRO) – an honorary but oh-so-coveted role designed for one lucky person who will win the opportunity to be whisked away on a series of incredible hot tub breaks across the UK. It’s a tough job, but someone’s got to do it…

The Ultimate Staycation Competition:

The Perks:

Five 2-night hot tub breaks at stunning Hoseasons locations

Travel expenses covered (up to £300)

Food expenses covered (up to £200)

An exclusive CRO title – wear it with pride!

Hoseasons Fishguard Bay Resort

Why Now? The Hot Tub Holiday Boom!

Hot tub holidays are hotter than ever, with Hoseasons seeing a +5% increase in total bookings year-on-year in January, while hot tub breaks booked for January arrivals soared by +16% this year!

And when are people heading off for their hot tub escapes? Spring getaways are proving the most popular, particularly with couples seeking short breaks.

“Hoseasons has long been at the forefront of providing unforgettable hot tub experiences, and we’re now taking that legacy a step further by offering one lucky winner the chance to enjoy the ultimate series of hot tub getaways.

Hoseasons win a year of hot tub breaks

"As our Chief Relaxation Officer, they’ll explore some of the UK’s finest hot tub breaks, gaining insight into why we’re considered the leaders in crafting moments of true relaxation. With guests' preferences evolving and the demand for indulgent getaways rising, we’re redefining what it means to unwind in style,” says Gemma Brown, General Manager at Hoseasons.

Where’s Everyone Booking?

The top 10 most popular UK regions being booked for hot tub holidays so far this year are:

Yorkshire

Devon

Cumbria

Lincolnshire

Cornwall

Shropshire

Somerset

Norfolk

Pembrokeshire

Nottinghamshire

Hoseasons Darwin Forest

Among the Hoseasons resorts most booked for 2025 are customer favourites Finlake Resort & Spa (Devon), Cheddar Woods Resort and Spa (Somerset), Henlle Hall Woodland Lodges and Ashlea Pools Lodges (Shropshire), Ullswater Heights (Cumbria) as well as Willow Pastures Country Park and Yorkshire Spa Retreat (Yorkshire).

How to Apply to become Chief Relaxation Officer (CRO):

To throw your towel in the ring, submit an entry form, email address, and a short video showcasing why you’d be the ultimate CRO.

For full details and to apply, head to www.hoseasons.co.uk/promotions/hot-tub-tester