Drew Lattaway crowned Apprentice of the Year at JTL Apprenticeship Awards 2025

Middlesborough apprentice Drew Lattaway has been announced as the North East Regional Apprentice of the Year (Electrical) at the JTL Regional Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drew, who completed his electrical apprenticeship with JTL and is employed by Maval Electrical & Mechanical Engineers, has been recognised for his technical excellence, commitment to learning and the contribution he has made both on-site and in training. JTL’s prestigious National Apprenticeship Awards 2025 will take place on Wednesday 11th June at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds, crowning national winners and showcasing the incredible achievements of JTL apprentices, tutors, training officers and employers.

The JTL National Awards are a flagship event celebrating outstanding apprentices in the electrical and plumbing trades. The 2025 ceremony will honour individuals in key categories, including the newly introduced Rising Star of the Year which recognises apprentices who are showing great promise at an early stage in their learning journey, as well as Electrical Apprentice of the Year and Mechanical Engineering Services Apprentice of the Year (Plumbing) with Drew representing the North East in the national final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards form part of JTL’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent and supporting skills development in the building services engineering sector. With over 8,000 learners and partnerships with more than 3,800 businesses, JTL is one of the largest training providers in England and Wales. As an Independent Training Provider, JTL is playing a crucial role in addressing skills shortages while preparing the next generation of skilled professionals to meet evolving industry needs such as renewable technologies and advanced infrastructure.

Drew Lattaway (centre) with JTL CEO Chris Claydon (left) and Operations Director Clair Bradley (right).

Drew said: “Winning the regional award is such an incredible feeling. It’s been a journey full of learning and growth, and to have that recognised means a lot. My apprenticeship with JTL has built both my skills and confidence, and I’m especially thankful to my employer, Training Officer and Tutor for their ongoing encouragement. I’m really looking forward to heading to Leeds and meeting the other finalists.”

Dave Hunton, Electrical Director at Maval Electrical & Mechanical Engineers, added: “We’ve seen Drew grow into a highly skilled and reliable professional, and we’re absolutely delighted to see his achievements recognised with this award. He continues to bring energy and dedication to our team. It’s been a privilege to support his journey from apprentice to qualified electrician.”