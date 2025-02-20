Driffield & Wolds Food Bank receives £3,000 donation from local housebuilder

Driffield & Wolds Food Bank has received a £3,000 donation from local housebuilder, Barratt Homes Yorkshire East, which has its Mortimer Park development nearby.

Established in 2013, Driffield & Wolds Food Bank provides emergency food parcels for people in need, containing fresh fruit and vegetables, tinned food, personal hygiene products and more.

The hub also acts as a warm space for the public to enjoy food and hot drinks with others in the community. The food bank is managed through Love Driffield, an organisation which serves the residents of Driffield and the surrounding Wolds, and has collection points through the area including at Driffield Tesco, Lidl and at the hub directly.

The £3,000 donation will go towards their core costs. £1,500 of the donation was made in alignment with the Barratt Developments Community Fund, an initiative committed to supporting communities in the areas where the homebuilding company is active. Each charity is selected by an internal member of staff each month. The other £1,500 came from the annual winter top-up given to Community Fund charities during December and January.

The team at Barratt and David Wilson Homes also supported the charity by volunteering their time at the hub helping them to unload food deliveries and ensure the smooth running of the food bank. This isn’t the first time that the housebuilder has worked with the charity, as several employees also worked with Driffield Food Bank late last year too.

Angela Train, Foodbank Manager and Trustee at Love Driffield, Driffled & Wolds Food Bank, commented: "We’re so grateful to Barratt Homes’ Mortimer Park development for their generous donation. Across the past year alone, we have seen over 50 families a week using our food banks, demonstrating it is needed just as much now, as ever before.”

Sarah Hanna, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes Mortimer Park development, added: “All of the volunteers at Driffield & Wolds Food Bank do such a fantastic job at providing much-needed support to those who need it most. Love Driffield is such a vital pillar amongst the community, and we’re so pleased to have been able to support them with their mission.”

