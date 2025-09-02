Driver, from Barnsley operator, set to head to Blackpool for UK Bus Driver of the Year 2025

Stagecoach Yorkshire is proud to announce that one of its top drivers will be competing in the prestigious UK Bus Driver of the Year (BDoY) 2025 competition, taking place on Sunday September 14 in Blackpool.

Jason Marsden will represent Stagecoach Yorkshire in this year’s final.

Now in its 57th year, the National Final of BDoY is the ultimate test of skill, precision, and professionalism for bus drivers nationwide. The event will see competitors tackle a challenging two-mile route along the north promenade in Blackpool, designed to assess their driving ability, speed and distance judgement, and overall roadcraft.

In addition to the on-road challenge, each driver will complete a written test covering the Highway Code and the Driver Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC). Scores are calculated based on penalty points, with the highest total determining the Bus Driver of the Year.

Each finalist has demonstrated outstanding skill, safety, and customer service, earning their place through rigorous local competitions and assessments.

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director at Stagecoach Yorkshire said: “We’re incredibly proud of Jason, who will represent our region in this year’s final. The UK Bus Driver of the Year competition is a celebration of professionalism and pride in the job, and we wish Jason the very best in Blackpool.”

Joe Mackie, Chairman of The UK Bus Driver of the Year Association Limited, added: "The drivers who take part in the National Final in Blackpool really do appreciate the support of the companies they work for, and they recognise that this unique competition, unlike most other industry events, is aimed at – and thoroughly enjoyed by – the men and women at the sharp end, whose daily interface with the travelling public is crucial to an operator’s success"

Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded to the top five finalists, alongside special category awards sponsored by leading bus manufacturers and industry suppliers. These accolades recognise excellence in areas such as customer service, safety, and technical skill.