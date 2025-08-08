Duo from North Yorkshire wow football legend Paul Merson after losing 22st 9lbs

Two men from North Yorkshire have turned their lives around after losing an incredible 22st 9lbs between them and earning a place in the semi-finals of a national Slimming World competition. Along the way, they even got a personal congratulations from footballing legend Paul Merson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Hill, 63, and Pete Chamberlain, 64, were chosen out of thousands of men who attend Slimming World groups across the UK and Ireland to attend the semi-finals of Slimming World’s 2025 Man of the Year competition. They were joined by 40 other inspiring men at the organisation’s head office in Derbyshire – and say the whole experience was “unforgettable.”

Andrew from Redcar, who slimmed from 27st 3.5lbs to 13st 4lbs, says: “I’d been unhappy with my weight for a while but didn’t really know what to do about it. I found my local Slimming World group after meeting my Consultant Steph and hearing a bit more about the group. I didn’t know what to expect, but I was welcomed with open arms and no judgment, just support. I soon realised I wasn’t alone. Everyone there understood exactly how I felt, and the group quickly became my weekly reset. Together we talk and plan for the week ahead and how to navigate situations that may send us off track, and that’s been key to keeping me motivated. Even on weeks I’ve not felt like it, the group has been there to get me going again. I love that I can still eat all my favourite meals like roast chicken dinners and hotpots too, and I don’t feel like I’m restricting myself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan, Andrew found the weight steadily came off. He began to feel more energetic and when his Consultant started to talk about Slimming World’s physical activity support programme, Andrew liked the sound of that too. He says: “My Consultant Steph talked about all the benefits of moving more and despite never thinking I’d be able to exercise, yet alone enjoy it, I decided to give it a go. I started by gradually increasing my movement, walking to the end of the road and slowly going further until I didn’t need my walking stick anymore. Now I go to the gym four or five times a week, bike for 20 minutes a day and walk all over the place. I’ve learnt that keeping the weight off long-term isn’t just about what you eat, it’s about being active too and now I really look forward to getting out and moving my body.”

Andrew Hill, 63, slimmed from 27st 3.5lbs to 13st 4lbs with Slimming World.

Now 8st 9.5lbs lighter, Pete from York says he was over the moon to be invited to the Slimming World Man of the Year 2025 semi-finals. Once 22st 8.5lbs, he says: “My group gave me the confidence to know I could reach my target, they helped me to start to believe in myself and my ability to lose weight right from my very first group, and being here today 8st lighter is unreal. On top of that, being at the semi-finals of the Man of the Year competition, surrounded by people who’ve changed their lives like I have and then meeting Paul Merson has been unforgettable. We had a chat about my journey and the changes I had made, and he was so down-to-earth.”

Former England and Arsenal star Paul Merson, who’s spoken openly in the media about his own health struggles, said he was blown away by the duo’s achievement:

“What Andrew and Pete have done is nothing short of incredible. Losing that amount of weight takes real commitment. But what impressed me even more is how happy and confident they are now. They’ve clearly made changes they can stick to for life – and that’s what it’s all about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete’s Slimming World Consultant, Angela Crosby, who runs the Tadcaster group, says: “We’re all so proud of Pete and Andrew. They’re proof that when you’ve got the right tools, the right food, and the right people around you, anything is possible. Slimming World isn’t about going it alone; we support people no matter their starting point – including those taking weight-loss medication. We understand that starting any weight loss journey takes courage and there’s no judgement for anybody taking weight loss injections. It’s essential though that anyone losing weight creates healthy habits so that they can maintain their any weight loss in the long term though – and that’s where Slimming World comes in. We support our members to build a healthy, balanced lifestyle around real food, activity and support – things that work in the long run.”

Pete Chamberlain, 64, is now 8st 9.5lbs lighter after joining Slimming World.

Now, with a new lease of life and renewed energy Pete says he’s looking forward to the future. He says: “I’ve got my life back. I’ve got energy, confidence, and a future I’m excited about.”

Andrew adds: “If there’s someone reading this who feels like I used to, I’d just say, give it a go, it’s been life-changing for me.”