Durham Mental Health Care Workers to Fundraise for Cancer Charity

A determined group of mental health care workers from Durham will be taking part in the Mighty Hike through the Yorkshire Dales to raise much-needed funds for a charity that supports people with cancer.

Twenty members of staff at Cygnet Appletree will join together for a 14-mile hike on Saturday 28 June.

Located on Frederick Street in Meadowfield, Cygnet Appletree is a 25-bed mental health hospital for women that provides both specialist PICU and acute services.

The team at the Cygnet Health Care service have chosen to fundraise for Macmillan, with nearly £100 raised already.

Macmillan provides emotional, financial, practical and physical support to people living with cancer. The charity also provides vital cancer services as well as researches and campaigns to achieve better cancer care.

Rosie Hodgson-Whittle, Hospital Manager at Cygnet Appletree, will be leading the group on the hike.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be taking on this adventure with an incredible team of colleagues and to be raising money for such an important charity. As a team, we have chosen to support Macmillan as its mission deeply resonates with all of us in both personal and work related circumstances.

“We all know someone who has been impacted by cancer and by raising funds for Macmillan, we’re making a tangible impact on the quality of life for cancer patients and their families during the most challenging of times.

Rosie will be leading the team trekking the Yorkshire Dales.

“Without donations, Macmillan couldn’t provide its vital support services and better the lives of people affected by cancer. This has really motivated every single team member, each of whom bring a unique strength and spirit. The Cygnet Appletree team are committed to making every step count for Macmillan.”

Rosie and her group are excited to take on the Mighty Hike, which sees participants trek up grassy hills and limestone coves in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

To prepare for the hike, the team have completed long-distance walks together on varied terrains.

The Cygnet Health Care worker said: “We chose the Mighty Hike as our challenge as it is the perfect blend of adventure, pushing our physical limits, team building and the opportunity to contribute to a worthy cause. Training together has strengthened our relationships with each other and the entire experience has been so rewarding.

“Working at Cygnet Group has really instilled a strong sense of community and a passion for helping others in all of us. Collaboration and care are huge parts of our culture here at Cygnet Appletree and my team always feel encouraged to step outside their daily roles and contribute to causes that matter.

“I’d like to say we are confident, we know it’s a challenge but at the end of the day, we want to help others. My team do it every day at work and our bond has only driven us to raise awareness and funds for Macmillan as it does truly make a difference.”