Dylan from York represents UK at International Scout event in Portugal

Dylan Austin, an architectural assistant from Driffield is currently with nearly 500 UK Scouts on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure, known as World Scout Moot, in Portugal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

9000 Scouts from across the world, aged between 18 and 25 years old, are gathered in Portugal for the 16th World Scout Moot. The adventure began in Tejo Park in Lisbon on 25th July and will finish in Porto. Throughout the jam-packed event, Dylan is immersing himself in Portuguese communities and culture. The international Scouting event includes a 4-day expedition, during which, participants combine with Scouts from other countries and take one of 100 routes through remote parts of Portugal.

After the expedition, Dylan will reconvene with the other participants to have the remaining days filled with Scouting activities, international cultural learning and skill development at a camp base in Ovar, before the closing celebration and heading back home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full of anticipation ashegot ready to leave for the adventure, Dylan said “I’m feeling excited and nervous all combined into one. I’m heading out to a coastal town which will be filled with hiking, reflection and history and I can’t wait. I’m looking forward to really immersing myself in the Portuguese culture and meeting local Scouts and people.”

Moot opening ceremony

This year’s theme of World Scout Moot is ‘engage’. The event encourages Scouts to connect with others and their community through cross-cultural exchange, understanding, and friendship. World Scout Moot not only gives participants their own unique experiences, but the opportunity to embed the skills and internal drive to positively impact the world around them. Opportunities like this continue to be created thanks to the support of the players of People's Postcode Lottery.

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields wished Dylan well prior to his departure by saying, “A massive good luck to Dylan and all the UK Scouts who are at the World Scout Moot. This is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and the world around us, while exploring how you can create meaningful change. The true international spirit of Scouting will shine through, with so many chances to learn from other Scouts around the world. I know each UK Scout attending will grab the opportunity to create memories, friendships and skills to last a lifetime.”