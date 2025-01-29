East Leeds-based charity spreads festive joy to locals by providing 150 hot Christmas dinners

St Vincent’s Leeds, which sits in Richmond Hill and Burmantofts, is a thriving hub which provided warmth and support to many over the Christmas period.

Last Christmas, the centre provided 150 hot dinners for individuals and families who needed them across the East Leeds area.

This included making deliveries of the dinners for those who could not make it into the centre’s community cafe, ensuring that no one was left out.

The project was led by the centre’s Cafe Manager, Dermot Daly, it was made possible thanks to the help of 15 volunteers made up of a mix of familiar faces from the local community, the centre’s corporate partners, and long-standing volunteers.

Ingredients and essentials to deliver and provide the dinners were made thanks to a generous donation from Equifax.

The company’s support, alongside the hands-on effort of volunteers, highlights how powerful and crucial community partnerships can be in making a positive difference within the local community.

Centre Manager at St Vincent's Leeds, Caroline Kelly, said: “The need to address social isolation never ceases. We delivered meals to both new and regular beneficiaries, ensuring everyone felt catered for this Christmas.

“It’s not just about the food, it’s about the connection, the reassurance that someone is thinking of them.”

St Vincent’s Leeds is currently seeing a rise in the demand for its services as the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact families across the East Leeds area.

The centre sits on the front-line of the crisis and is dedicated to tackling poverty and making a difference to locals and the surrounding community.

They offer a range of activities and support including classes, groups, counselling, debt advice and a large inclusive volunteering programme.