East Riding councillors give thumbs-up for new homes near Hull

East Riding Councillors have given the go-ahead for 173 new homes in the village of Elloughton.

Planning committee members voted unanimously to approve plans from York-based housebuilder Persimmon for a mix of homes on land off Welton Low Road.

The land is allocated for housing in the East Riding Local Plan.

A mix of homes will be provided including bungalows and houses ranging from 1 to 4 bed properties.

CGI of how the new development will look.

Twenty-six of the new homes will be transferred to a registered housing provider.

Persimmon has also proposed an exclusivity period for local homebuyers and key workers, giving them first chance to secure a home for a short period before general release. All properties will be fitted solar panels and EV chargers.

Residents will be able to enjoy over 2.5 acres of public open space which will include the retention and enhancement of the Roman road with information boards detailing the history of the road.

The developer is contributing over half a million pounds of funding in the local area including money towards education and two new football pitches to be given to the Council.

CGI image of what the new development will look like.

Graham Whiteford, Planning Director at Persimmon Yorkshire said: “We’re pleased that Councillors have approved these plans for high quality new homes for local people.