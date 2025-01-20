East Riding crematorium enhances facilities with a focus on sustainability
The project, set to begin next month, will see the installation of cutting-edge technology aimed at increasing energy efficiency and reducing emissions. Central to the upgrades is the introduction of a new cremator and an advanced filtration system, which will reduce gas consumption by up to 70%. These improvements will enable the crematorium to uphold its commitment to compassionate care while continuing to significantly reduce its environmental impact.
The work will be carried out behind the scenes, ensuring that all services continue completely uninterrupted.
Jonathan Spalding, Business Leader at East Riding Crematorium, said:
“Our priority has always been to provide compassionate care to the families we serve. These upgrades will help us maintain the exceptional service people expect while supporting our commitment to sustainability. We are working hard to ensure that changes are carried out smoothly and with minimal disruption. I’d like to reassure everyone that services will continue as normal, and all work will take place behind the scenes.”
This initiative forms part of Dignity’s broader commitment to improving the sustainability of its services nationwide. East Riding Crematorium is one of 45 crematoria within the Dignity network undergoing similar projects to uphold the highest standards while reducing environmental impact.
For further information, please contact East Riding Crematorium on 01377 267604.