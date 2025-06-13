East Riding Leisure Francis Scaife gym to close for refurbishment

The gym at East Riding Leisure Francis Scaife, in Pocklington, will be closed until 8am on Saturday, June 28 to allow for a major revamp.

The closure will see new gym equipment installed along with a full gym refurbishment.

Other areas of the centre will remain open during the refurbishment, and there will be extra classes while the gym is closed.

Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism said: “The upgraded gym will provide visitors and members alike a better experience moving forward and we can’t wait to see what people think about the improvements.”

For more information about the gym refurbishment including a full list of new equipment, visit eryc.link/gymrefurb.

