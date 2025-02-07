Ebor Court Care Home in York raises £300 for Children with Cancer UK

Ebor Court Care Home in York has raised £300 for Children with Cancer UK through an inspiring eight-hour stationary bike challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff members and residents’ families were invited to join the challenge, which saw participants take turns cycling on a stationary bike in shifts, each pedalling for a portion of the eight-hour challenge.

The £300 raised will go directly towards supporting Children with Cancer UK’s important work, helping to fund research and support families affected by childhood cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are incredibly proud of everyone who took part in the challenge. It was a truly heartwarming event, and we couldn’t have asked for a better turnout from both our staff and residents’ families,” said Yvonne Penrose, Home Manager of Ebor Court Care Home.

Ebor Court Staff pedalling for Children with Cancer UK

“Not only did we raise £300 for Children with Cancer UK, but the event also brought us closer together as a community. It’s moments like these that truly highlight the spirit of Ebor Court and the difference we can make when we come together for a good cause.”

To learn about upcoming fundraising initiatives at Ebor Court Care Home, visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes/ebor-court, call 01904 782 708 or email [email protected].