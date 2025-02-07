Ebor Court Care Home in York raises £300 for Children with Cancer UK
Staff members and residents’ families were invited to join the challenge, which saw participants take turns cycling on a stationary bike in shifts, each pedalling for a portion of the eight-hour challenge.
The £300 raised will go directly towards supporting Children with Cancer UK’s important work, helping to fund research and support families affected by childhood cancer.
“We are incredibly proud of everyone who took part in the challenge. It was a truly heartwarming event, and we couldn’t have asked for a better turnout from both our staff and residents’ families,” said Yvonne Penrose, Home Manager of Ebor Court Care Home.
“Not only did we raise £300 for Children with Cancer UK, but the event also brought us closer together as a community. It’s moments like these that truly highlight the spirit of Ebor Court and the difference we can make when we come together for a good cause.”
To learn about upcoming fundraising initiatives at Ebor Court Care Home, visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes/ebor-court, call 01904 782 708 or email [email protected].
Ebor Court, operated by HC-One, is a residential and dementia care home, rated ‘GOOD’ by the Care Quality Commission. All bedrooms in the care homes are en-suite, enabling staff to deliver person-centred care in a dignified manner, promoting independence as far as possible.