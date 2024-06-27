Eddisons sells 36,500 sq ft Bradford mill to bed manufacturer

Bradford-based Wow Lifestyle, which manufactures beds and mattresses for leisure and hospitality sector clients such as Haven Holidays, Parkdean Resorts, Butlins and Scape student accommodation is relocating its manufacturing base within the city.

The firm, which employs 22 people in Bradford, is relocating from its 20,000 sq ft premises at Wyke Mills and has acquired the historic 36,500 sq ft Stone Hall Mill in the Eccleshill area of the city. Property consultant Eddisons handled the sale of the building, which was marketed with a £1m guide price.

Wow Lifestyle managing director, Darren Stega-Jones, said: “We are really keen to stay in Bradford after 15 years in the city. Having our own larger building means we can put down more permanent roots and will enable us to invest in sustainability and to switch to using renewable energy.”

He added: “We have just appointed one new experienced upholsterer to our team and have plans to create further new jobs in the coming months as we develop and expand our product range.”

L-r: Wow Lifestyle founders and directors Mark Brooman and Darren Stega-Jones

The four-storey Stone Hall Mill was built around 1850 and was originally used as a woollen mill. Following a refurbishment programme, Wow will use its new premises to manufacture its range of beds and mattresses.

Eddisons associate director Matt Jennings said: “There has been a strong uptick in demand for large, high quality warehouse space, both here in Bradford and in the wider market, in recent years and that buoyancy is showing no signs of decreasing.

“Strategically located units like Stone Hall Mill, which is on a 1.3 acre site and has easy access to the motorway network, are always highly sought after and we were able to sell this property very rapidly.”

He added: “We were really pleased to be able to help Wow Lifestyle to relocate and grow their business. Wow is yet another great example of a flourishing Bradford business that is providing jobs for local people and helping to boost the city’s economy.”

Leeds-based GV&Co acted on behalf of Wow in its purchase of the property. Director Paul Mack said: “We were delighted to have advised Wow Lifestyle on this strategic relocation to a larger and permanent manufacturing and warehouse premises, which will enable the business to continue to grow”.