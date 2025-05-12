Education catering specialist serves up national acclaim for health school meals in Middlesborough

School caterer becomes UK’s first to achieve Food for Life Served Here Silver accreditation across all primary sites including 26 schools in Middlesborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of children across Middlesborough are enjoying school meals that are not only delicious but also pioneering in sustainability and health, thanks to Caterlink, a leading education catering specialist, receiving a prestigious national accreditation.

Caterlinkhas become the first school caterer in the UK to earn the prestigious Food for Life Served Here Silver accreditation across all its 1,200 primary sites, including 26 in Middlesborough, such as All Saints Catholic Primary School, Belmont Primary School, and Junction Farm Primary School. The award, granted by the Soil Association, celebrates food that is fresh, nutritious, and environmentally responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recognition puts Middlesborough schools on the map as leaders in ethical and sustainable school dining, with Caterlink’s freshly-prepared meals helping children thrive both in and out of the classroom. In 2024 alone, the company cut food waste by 1.4% and reduced carbon emissions on menus by 12%, reflecting Caterlink’s ongoing commitment to environmental issues.

Pictured: From Caterlink: Neil Fuller, Kevin Bailey, Lauren Cooper, Daniel Copcutt, Jamie White, Meg Welby, Christina Norlin, Megan Waring, Anya Pulden, and Alice Brealy. From the Soil Association: Hannah Caswell

The Silver accreditation recognises Caterlink’s commitment to meals free from additives, artificial trans fats and GM ingredients, with a focus on locally produced and high-welfare meat. The company also leads on sustainability with initiatives like meat-free days, sustainable palm oil, and lower-carbon menus. The proportion of vegetarian dishes that are also vegan has grown from 40% to 70% over eight years, bringing options that are 49% higher in fibre, 85% lower in salt and saturated fat, 74% lower in total fat, and 25% lower in CO₂e.

Neil Fuller, Managing Director, Caterlink, says: "This is a proud moment for everyone at Caterlink. For 15 years, we've been committed to providing food that’s better for pupils and the planet, and this award recognises the incredible work our teams do every day in school kitchens across the UK – especially here in Middlesborough.”