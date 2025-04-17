Eggstra special Easter donation by Yorkshire engineers

A firm of Yorkshire engineers have made an egg-cellent donation to a Leeds food bank, helping to put a big smile on the face of local families.

Dozens of Easter eggs from Leeds-based RWO have been donated to the Leeds South and East Foodbank, which distributes donations across the city at sites in Harehills, Beeston and Gipton.

This much-needed resource, which relies on contributions from local businesses and donations from the public, hands out thousands of emergency food parcels to people in need and supports vulnerable families every year.

The kind-hearted donation comes as RWO recognises it can be hard for families struggling to cope with the rising cost of living and has made the donation to support the charity.

Louisa Gardner, administration assistant at RWO, who arranged the donation earlier this week, said: “An Easter egg is taken for granted by so many families but not everyone can manage to supply their families with this treat. It’s important to us at RWO that we give back and it’s with pleasure that we have made this donation to the foodbank.”