Eggstra special Easter donation by Yorkshire engineers
Dozens of Easter eggs from Leeds-based RWO have been donated to the Leeds South and East Foodbank, which distributes donations across the city at sites in Harehills, Beeston and Gipton.
This much-needed resource, which relies on contributions from local businesses and donations from the public, hands out thousands of emergency food parcels to people in need and supports vulnerable families every year.
The kind-hearted donation comes as RWO recognises it can be hard for families struggling to cope with the rising cost of living and has made the donation to support the charity.
Louisa Gardner, administration assistant at RWO, who arranged the donation earlier this week, said: “An Easter egg is taken for granted by so many families but not everyone can manage to supply their families with this treat. It’s important to us at RWO that we give back and it’s with pleasure that we have made this donation to the foodbank.”
A spokesperson for the Leeds South and East Foodbank said: “We’re very grateful for the generous donation at this time of year. It’s just something really nice, particularly for families with kids who are struggling – a tasty choccy treat always brightens the day.”