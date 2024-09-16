Emi-Leeds in Paris: Win the ultimate Parisian prize

Brand-new episodes of ‘Emily in Paris’ have dropped but fans of the hit Netflix show have much more to be excited about than simply indulging in a fresh fix of their favourite fictional fashionista.

To mark the launch of easyJet’s brand-new route to Paris, and to celebrate the release of the new episodes, Leeds Bradford Airport has launched an exclusive competition giving fans the opportunity to win their own ‘Emily in Paris’ inspired getaway to the French capital.

This incredible prize includes a Parisian city break bookable via easyJet holidays, with return flights from Leeds Bradford Airport and accommodation included, so whether you’re a young couple looking to recreate some of the most romantic moments shared between Gabriel and Emily, or best friends looking to channel their inner Emily and Mindy and embrace the culture, fashion and art that Paris has to offer, this is an opportunity you won’t want to miss.

From the Jardin du Luxembourg where Emily regularly jogs as part of her morning routine to the L’Atelier des Lumieres, where Emily and Gabriel grew closer as they enjoyed an incredible exhibition of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic Starry Night artwork - Paris is bursting with those Instagram-worthy gems that will make you feel as if you’re living your own ‘Emily in Paris’ adventure.

To win this incredible getaway and live out their Emily inspired fantasy, fans simply need to visit the Leeds Bradford Airport website and correctly answer a question based on the hit Netflix show.

The newly launched easyJet route to Paris from Leeds Bradford Airport will commence from October 28 and will run through until March 28 next year. With flights now available to book via the easyJet website from as little as £23.99, even those that miss out on this incredible prize can live out their own Parisian adventure at an affordable price.

Tom Holdsworth, Leeds Bradford’s Aviation Development Manager, said: “Paris is one of the world’s most iconic cities and we’re seeing an ever-increased demand from holidaymakers, which is in part due to shows like ‘Emily in Paris’, that showcases the city so beautifully. We’re delighted that easyJet have launched this new route to connect passengers from Yorkshire to the French capital and this competition is a wonderful way to not only celebrate but offer one lucky winner a unique taste of what Paris has to offer.”

Ali Gayward, UK Country Manager, easyJet, added:“We are delighted to be launching our new route from Leeds Bradford Airport to the French capital this winter, offering our customers in the region more choice and connectivity whether they are travelling for leisure to enjoy a cultural city break, or for business. And with fares available from just £23.99 there is fantastic value on offer for everyone.”

Leeds Bradford Airport and easyJet launches Emily in Paris competition