Employee celebrates 25 years at Malton car retailer

A Malton car retailer is celebrating the 25th anniversary of one of its longest standing employees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bingham, Service Advisor at Ray Chapman Motors Malton on York Road, reached a significant milestone this month, marking a quarter-century of commitment and service to the car retailer.

Steve joined Ray Chapman in February 2000, aged 18, as an apprentice technician, embarking on a journey of growth and learning within the automotive industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past 25 years, he diligently progressed to become a level three technician, mastering his craft and adapting to the ever-evolving landscape of automotive technology.

Steve Bingham (second from right) was presented with a special gift to mark his 25 years at Ray Chapman Motors Malton

Ray Chapman Motors is a family-owned, family run business and is one of the longest serving Volvo retailers nationally, having first joined the Volvo brand in 1969 – over 50 years ago. Today, the retailer is home to Volvo’s latest range of cars, including the award-winning EX30, the pure electric XC40, as well as a wide range of Volvo Selekt Approved Used models.

Duncan Chapman, Managing Director at Ray Chapman Motors Malton, said: "It's not often that you get the opportunity to thank a member of the team for 25 years' loyal service and for devoting their working life to a business.

"Celebrating and acknowledging Steve’s loyal commitment and dedication is a tremendous achievement and one which we are extremely grateful for. We recognise his unwavering commitment and invaluable contributions to the company's success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His dedication, expertise and positive attitude have made him an integral part of the Ray Chapman Motors family – and we hope to see him flourish in his career with us for years to come!”