Enchanting Christmas Trail brings festive cheer to Bradford City centre
Ten large nutcrackers are positioned across various locations across the city centre. Adventurers of all ages are invited to follow the Christmas Trail Map, available for pickup at Waterstones in the historic Wool Exchange.
As visitors explore each nutcracker location, they’ll uncover letters that make up a special holiday-themed anagram.
Once all letters have been gathered, participants can unscramble them to reveal the festive message and submit their answer in a dedicated letterbox at Waterstones for a chance to win a £100 Bradford City Centre Gift Card.
In addition, 12 beautifully adorned windows throughout the city centre feature hard-drawn Christmas scenes.
Leanne Holmes, Project Manager at Bradford BID said: “Bradford city centre is looking fantastic following the transformation works, and we wanted to add to the festive atmosphere in the city centre with the stunning themed artwork on the windows and the fun Nutcracker trail for visitors to enjoy.”
The Bradford BID window displays and Nutcracker trail is in addition to the member funded Christmas tree on New Market Place that will showcase impressive light displays throughout the festive period, and the stunning light curtain at Bradford Cathedral.