Enchanting Christmas Trail brings festive cheer to Bradford City centre

This festive season, Bradford City Centre is transforming into a winter wonderland with a magical, family-friendly Christmas Trail! From December 3 to Januar 5, residents and visitors can enjoy festive-themed window displays and a unique nutcracker adventure – all for free!

Ten large nutcrackers are positioned across various locations across the city centre. Adventurers of all ages are invited to follow the Christmas Trail Map, available for pickup at Waterstones in the historic Wool Exchange.

As visitors explore each nutcracker location, they’ll uncover letters that make up a special holiday-themed anagram.

Once all letters have been gathered, participants can unscramble them to reveal the festive message and submit their answer in a dedicated letterbox at Waterstones for a chance to win a £100 Bradford City Centre Gift Card.

Festive Window - Tiffin Coffee

In addition, 12 beautifully adorned windows throughout the city centre feature hard-drawn Christmas scenes.

Leanne Holmes, Project Manager at Bradford BID said: “Bradford city centre is looking fantastic following the transformation works, and we wanted to add to the festive atmosphere in the city centre with the stunning themed artwork on the windows and the fun Nutcracker trail for visitors to enjoy.”